NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News4 Investigates has obtained video that shows how a trained police officer became the victim of a thief.

Video shows a bike rider about to pull off a crime that ruined a weekend of training in Louisville, KY, for a Franklin police officer, and ultimately resulted in a frightening crime.

News4 Investigates obtained the video as part of our investigation into the number of stolen equipment from Middle Tennessee police officers.

News4 Investigates found 18 cases of police-issued guns stolen by criminals that were never recovered. The vast majority was taken from their cars.

A Franklin police officer had his AR-15 rifle stolen from his car while in training in Louisville.

A year later, that same rifle was used to shoot at a car and at a victim.

“We’re our own worst critic and we’re going to say ‘I should have known better,’” said retired Metro Police officer Ken Alexandrow.

But we didn’t see how the crime happened until now. What appears to be a leisurely cruise on a bike is actually a criminal looking for opportunity. He comes to a stop outside a parking garage, and then slowly walks his bike inside.

The incident report shows the officer had locked the vehicle, so it’s unclear how the criminal got inside, and interior cameras didn’t catch it happening.

But watch the outside video. Look at what the criminal has over his shoulder – the officer’s AR-15 in a carrying case. He calmly rides away.

Previous coverage