CELINA, TN (WSMV) - The former executive director of the Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency, fired after a series of reports from News4 Investigates, faces a misdemeanor charge of assault after a bloody fight in a home improvement store.
Luke Collins is accused of striking 71-year-old Larry Head repeatedly in the face and head, leaving a bloody trail across the floor of the Celina Lumber Company on Aug. 20.
Collins said in the incident report that he was only defending himself when Head pulled a gun on him in one of the aisles of the store.
Collins was terminated from UCHRA after a series of News4 Investigates reports that showed how he used a public transit vehicle to attend a political event, how his hotel rooms and per diems were paid for to attend out of town meetings yet records indicate he did not attend and his time sheets that showed he was working while we found him on trips and on vacation.
According to the incident report, Head told Celina police that Collins came into the store and started yelling at him.
The officers said they observed Head bleeding from multiple places on his face and head including from his right ear.
Collins told police that he and Head have exchanged words before and when he went into the aisle where Head was standing, he pulled a gun and threatened to kill Collins.
“We are shocked that Mr. Collins was charged with assault under these circumstances," said Byrant Kroll, Collins’ attorney.
The incident report shows that in-store video does not show what occurred in the aisle, but it does reveal what happened when the two stepped out in camera range.
Police said that the video shows Head with his left arm wrapped around Collins’ head, and then Collins breaks free and shoves his shoulder.
The report reads that Heads’ injuries and the blood trail through the story were captured on the officer’s body camera.
Head was found to be carrying a derringer .22 pistol but has a valid carry permit.
Head told News4 Investigates that he could not comment pending the criminal investigation.
