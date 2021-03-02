Teen’s family, council members introduce legislation to make changes to construction industry

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On what would’ve been the birthday of a 16-year-old who plunged to his death on a construction site last summer, family members and Metro Council members are introducing legislation to make changes in the construction industry in Nashville.

The legislation aims to prevent some of what News4 Investigations uncovered, but it is truly designed to hold construction companies accountable by blocking their contracts with the city if they have history of problems.

16-year-old dies after falling from scaffolding at Nashville work site A construction worker died on Tuesday afternoon after falling from scaffolding at a work site on Interstate Drive, according to emergency officials.

Last June Gustavo Enrique Ramirez of Springfield, TN, died when he fell 120 feet from scaffolding at the LaQuinta Inn construction site on Interstate Drive.

His death shocked the city because he was only 16 and was not harnessed, which was not against state regulations because the scaffolding had a railing.

Critics: Certificates show teenager’s training put him in harm’s way Two certificates, obtained by News4 Investigates, shows the 16-year-old who fell 120 to his death from scaffolding at a Nashville construction site was trained to do the kind of work that may be prohibited by the state.

News4 Investigates found the reality for teenage workers on construction sites – that Ramirez was in fact trained to be on a scaffolding 11 floors high and how to operate the lift by a subcontractor.

Even though operating heavy equipment is against the law in Tennessee, he was still trained.

Construction company: we were unaware teen had been hired by subcontractor NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Following the death of a 16-year-old who fell 120 feet from scaffolding at a construction site Tuesday, the company ope…

On Tuesday Ramirez’s sister and council members introduced legislation that would prohibit the city from awarding contracts to companies that commit major workplace violations.

Tuesday is significant because Ramirez would have turned 17 years old.

“This year, we will celebrate his birthday at a cemetery,” Jennifer Enamorado, Ramirez’s sister, said.

Family of 16-year-old sues companies after death on summer job They were supposed to be providing training and a job site for Gustavo Ramirez’s summer job before he returned to high school.

Here is what the legislation calls for:

Refusing to award contracts to companies that in the past three years had serious injuries on job sites and wage thefts.

Creating incentives for companies for OSHA training.

Create essential standards for workplace, including mandating bathrooms and handwashing stations at all worksites.

The last mandate is especially telling now given that the nation is in a pandemic.