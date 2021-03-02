You are the owner of this article.
Teen’s family, council members introduce legislation to make changes to construction industry

On what would've been the birthday of a 16-year-old who plunged to his death on a Nashville construction site last summer, family members and Metro Council members are introducing legislation to make changes in the construction industry in Nashville.

The legislation aims to prevent some of what News4 Investigations uncovered, but it is truly designed to hold construction companies accountable by blocking their contracts with the city if they have history of problems.

Last June Gustavo Enrique Ramirez of Springfield, TN, died when he fell 120 feet from scaffolding at the LaQuinta Inn construction site on Interstate Drive.

His death shocked the city because he was only 16 and was not harnessed, which was not against state regulations because the scaffolding had a railing.

News4 Investigates found the reality for teenage workers on construction sites – that Ramirez was in fact trained to be on a scaffolding 11 floors high and how to operate the lift by a subcontractor.

Even though operating heavy equipment is against the law in Tennessee, he was still trained.

On Tuesday Ramirez’s sister and council members introduced legislation that would prohibit the city from awarding contracts to companies that commit major workplace violations.

Tuesday is significant because Ramirez would have turned 17 years old.

“This year, we will celebrate his birthday at a cemetery,” Jennifer Enamorado, Ramirez’s sister, said.

Here is what the legislation calls for:

  • Refusing to award contracts to companies that in the past three years had serious injuries on job sites and wage thefts.
  • Creating incentives for companies for OSHA training.
  • Create essential standards for workplace, including mandating bathrooms and handwashing stations at all worksites.

The last mandate is especially telling now given that the nation is in a pandemic.

 
 

