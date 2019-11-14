Teacher cited for animal cruelty placed on leave
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Cell phone video taken from students and Metro Animal Care and Control inspections obtained by News4 Investigates raises questions how a teacher repeatedly cited for animal cruelty was allowed to remain running an animal sciences program caring for animals.
Jessie Lumpkins was placed on administrative leave with pay after she was cited for a third time for animal cruelty following the death of an emu in McGavock High School’s animal sciences program.
Inspections of the animals by Metro Animal Care and Control show Lumpkins admitted that several animals had died at the school including two alpacas in February.
A senior at McGavock High School, who asked that her identity not be revealed because of retaliation, shared with News4 Investigates cell phone video of alpaca with open wounds and a photograph of another alpaca that appears to be foaming at the mouth.
The student also took pictures of rabbits sitting in their own feces and filthy cages.
“I was really just disgusted and really just broke my heart,” the student said.
Metro Animal Care and Control inspections show that Lumpkins received her first citation for animal cruelty in February for leaving animals without water.
It was during that inspection that Lumpkins admitted that two of the alpacas had died.
The McGavock student admitted that when she and other students saw the alpacas without food or water, they snuck in and fed the animals what food they could find, despite it being covered in mold.
Lumpkins told investigators that the alpacas had been overfed by students.
“Do you take responsibility for the deaths of those animals or do you feel like this is what you felt you had to do?” asked News4 Investigates.
“I don't take responsibility. The death of those animals was caused by the teacher in that classroom,” the student said.
Records show Lumpkins received her second animal cruelty citation in March, when investigators found animals without water.
Records with Metro’s Environmental Court, which oversees animal cruelty charges, show that the citations were dismissed, but it is unclear why.
When investigators returned on Nov. 5 for an inspection, they found animals in filthy conditions and an emu that was too underweight.
When investigator made a surprise inspection on Wednesday, Lumpkins told them that the emu was dead and admitted that she did not take it to a veterinarian.
According to the inspection, Lumpkins also refused to tell how she disposed of the body.
“This teacher was the expert in charge of the animals. (We) had put checks in place and thought the checks and balances would ensure the safety of the animals was there,” said Sean Braistead, Metro Schools Communications Director.
Braistead said teachers and the principal were supposed to be checking on the animals regularly, and the district is now investigating the breakdown of communications between the school and Metro Animal Care and Control.
Braistead also said that they were trying to set up regular visits from a veterinarian before the emu died.
News4 attempted to call and message Lumpkins on Thursday for comment. She did not return messages.
