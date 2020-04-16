You are the owner of this article.
Suspect charged in triple murder in Kentucky asks for lower bond

RAW INTERVIEW: Kit Martin interview with Channel 4 I-Team about Pembroke murders

 

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - A Kentucky judge is considernng whether to lower the bond for a former American Airlines pilot charged with triple murder.

Accused murderer Christian Richard Martin

Christian Richard Martin (photo Christian County Sheriff's Office)

Christian (Kit) Martin appeared by videoconference in court on Thursday as his attorney argued that his bond should be reduced. Martin is charged with the murder of three of his former neighbors in Pembroke, KY.

News4 Investigates has been reporting on how one of the victims - Cal Phillips - was murdered just before he was set to testify in Martin's court martial hearing.

Martin's attorney said on Thursday he's not a flight risk and has many family members in Tennessee that would insure he would not leave the area. Proseuctors argued that while he no longer has his pilot's license, Martin still has the skills to fly anywhere in the world.

The judge said he will rule soon on whether Martin's bond should be reduced. The bond had previously been set at $3 million.

Previous coverage

Bond set at $3 million for pilot charged with triple murders
How an accused murderer with criminal convictions became American Airlines pilot
Accused of triple murder, former Army major maintains his innocence
Pilot accused of Kentucky murders claims he's innocent
Former stepson describes accused murderer as being 'a monster'
Indictment: Former Army major shot and killed three people, tried to burn evidence
KY pilot indicted in 2015 murder of three, son of victims says a lot of relief has come
Son of murdered couple: Attack on my father was attack on legal system
 
 

