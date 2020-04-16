Suspect charged in triple murder in Kentucky asks for lower bond

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - A Kentucky judge is considernng whether to lower the bond for a former American Airlines pilot charged with triple murder.
Christian (Kit) Martin appeared by videoconference in court on Thursday as his attorney argued that his bond should be reduced. Martin is charged with the murder of three of his former neighbors in Pembroke, KY.
News4 Investigates has been reporting on how one of the victims - Cal Phillips - was murdered just before he was set to testify in Martin's court martial hearing.
Martin's attorney said on Thursday he's not a flight risk and has many family members in Tennessee that would insure he would not leave the area. Proseuctors argued that while he no longer has his pilot's license, Martin still has the skills to fly anywhere in the world.
The judge said he will rule soon on whether Martin's bond should be reduced. The bond had previously been set at $3 million.
