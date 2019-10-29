NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A nail salon has been shut down after News4 Investigates exposed a 3-year-old inspection report. Our investigation led to the state revoking that salon's license and now a new salon is up in its place.

It was an inspection report with a score of 100 - but from 2015 - that had News4 Investigates wondering if the state is doing enough to make sure nail salons are following the law. And the state didn't know about it until we told them.

I-Team finds 3-year-old inspection up at local nail salon It's supposed to be relaxing, but for Leticia Buehl, a trip to Elite Nails and Spa in Goodlettsville was anything but.

The confrontation from November 2018 shows Consumer Investigator Lindsay Bramson asking, “Do you see how that can be kind of misleading to customers?"

"Absolutely,” said the owner of Elite Nails and Spa at the time.

“That's from 2015. Why is the one from October not on the wall?" Bramson asked.

"We just came down here right now. The one from October’s right here,” said the owner.

The report they should have had on the wall at the time displayed a score of 70.

In that same spot now is another salon with a new owner. It’s called Elite Nails and Spa TTT.

News4 Investigates asked for the most recent inspection report and it showed a perfect score of 100.

According to the state, there have been 20 complaints made on nail salons this year in Davidson, Williamson and Rutherford counties.

The only one to have their license taken away so far this year is Elite Nails and Spa.

The state says if customers notice anything that seems unsanitary or could cause health concerns, they should report it.