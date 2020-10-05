NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The doctor accused of shutting down his office after patients had prepaid for pain treatment is now under the microscope for investigators with the state Department of Health.
The department won’t confirm or deny that they even launched an investigation, but we’ve obtained a letter sent to one of his former patients from the state Department of Health this week saying they are investigating her complaint.
Many of Christopher Richards’s patients say they were promised a cure, even prepaying for the treatments, only to have Richards suddenly shut down and take off with their money.
Richards told News4 Investigates that he was working on paying patients back, but that has never happened.
Luckily, some patients were able to use our investigations as proof to banks to cancel their debts used to pay for those treatments.
