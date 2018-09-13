Sheriff email reads boys responsible for shooting Williamson County home

The nine-month crusade by a Williamson County woman to find out who fired a shot through her home, narrowly missing her, may finally be answered in an email.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Jeff Long emailed Barbara Clark confirming her long suspicion: that boys in a nearby field had fired the shot that smashed through her window and embedded in the wall of her log cabin home.

Clark said she was in the kitchen at the time, and if the bullet had been fired just a foot or so in a different direction, it would have struck her.

She spoke to the News4 I-Team several times this year, expressing her frustration that no action had been taken upon the boys who fired upon her College Grove home.

In July, Clark provided emails to the News4 I-Team reading that detectives said that they had reached a dead end.

Clark said she sent 16 emails, finally reaching Sheriff Jeff Long who promised to personally get involved.

"I'm kind of a bulldog when I get my teeth stuck on a stick, I keep on going until I get some answers,” Clark said.

Clark said the homeowner of the land denied that the boys were responsible, saying that the boys indicated they were in a different part of the field.

In the email, Long wrote that they interviewed two young men who provided evidence of the shooting, and that they were remorseful and agreed to pay restitution when they were told a bullet went into the home.

"Problem will be proving which one might have fired the shot,” Long wrote.

Long wrote that the TBI is examining the bullet and the district attorney is deciding on whether or not to file charges.

The News4 I-Team asked to interview Sheriff Long to find out why the boys’ story had changed, but his spokeswoman said he was in a deposition all day and unable to do an interview.

Clark said she wants a written admission of guilt, an apology and the boys to reimburse her $500 for the having to replace her window.

"I am a licensed gun owner, and I know you have to be responsible for where your bullet goes. I think these young men need to learn the same lesson,” she said.