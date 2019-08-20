NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A News4 investigation has helped bring back a popular form of online fundraising that was banned last year.

In previous years, Donors Choose helped Metro teachers raise tens of thousands of dollars for supplies in their classrooms. Teachers came to us with their concerns after it was banned by the district last November.

Kristine Harrison relies on donations to help buy supplies for her classroom.

“There were a lot of wishes in my head that didn't come true for my kids last year," said Harrison, a kindergarten teacher at Gower Elementary School.

Just last week, Harrison received an email saying Donor’s Choose was back.

"It puts less stress on us [because] I'm not asking my parents for these big donations like a classroom rug,” said Harrison.

On the top of the list for Harrison is at least half a dozen iPads and blocks the children can use to improve their motor skills.

Last year, a district spokeswoman said it banned teachers from using Donors Choose until it could come up with a policy that kept better track of money being spent.

News4 took teachers concerns to Metro School Board member Fran Bush.

“There were just some things we had to put in place, safeguards to make sure teachers were using it properly. It was just a no-brainer to push forward to bring it back," said Bush.

Teachers can once again request supplies using Donors Choose and Harrison hopes this time it's here to stay.

“I don't know whether this would've changed yet without you all interviewing the teachers, interviewing the parents, interviewing the Council members. Without that, I think it would've just been swept under the rug," said Harrison.