You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Report: Cares Act funding paid for slushy machine maintenance, forklift at racetrack

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

They also want proof that $62,000 dollars of taxpayer money paid to this vendor actually went to the company's employees. This all came after a News4 investigation into federal cares act money. That was supposed to feed the homeless and now there are questions if it paid for everything from …

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Federal Cares Act money was used to pay for a forklift at the Fairgrounds Speedway and repairs to a slushy machine, according to a spending review by the Metro Office of Financial Accountability.

The review was prompted by a series of reporting by News4 Investigates that raised questions about if a vendor – D&D Events Inc. – was properly billing the city for work associated with feeding the homeless at The Fairgrounds Nashville Expo Center last year.

Cashing in on COVID

Cashing in on COVID

You may have eaten their food at the fireworks shows, or even at Live on the Green. All those events have been put on by D&D Events, owned by Randy Dyce.

Metro Legal has now sent D&D a letter asking for reimbursement of $3,194.71.

PDF: Metro Legal letter to D&D Events

The spending review also stated that the vendor billed The Fairgrounds Nashville for hours that it did not pass along to its employees.

PDF: Metro spending review of D&D Events

As a result, Metro Legal is asking D&D for proof that the vendor’s employees did receive $62,363.25 in outstanding wages.

News4 Investigates repeatedly tried to contact D&D by phone and through email, but did not hear back from the company prior deadlines.

The spending review found that the company rented a forklift, paid through federal Cares Act money, to move supplied and materials needed at the homeless shelter, but also used it at the racetrack.

According to the review, “D&D, based on its own admission, utilized the forklift at a race event.”

The review also found the vendor submitted an invoice for maintenance and repairs to a slushy machine. The review stated that D&D indicated it would reimburse for the slushy machine maintenance or issue a credit memo for future work.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Chief Investigative Reporter

Jeremy Finley is the chief investigator for News4 Investigates. His reporting has resulted in criminal convictions, legislative hearings before the U.S. Congress, and the payout of more than a million dollars to scam victims.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.