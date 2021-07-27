Report: Cares Act funding paid for slushy machine maintenance, forklift at racetrack

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Federal Cares Act money was used to pay for a forklift at the Fairgrounds Speedway and repairs to a slushy machine, according to a spending review by the Metro Office of Financial Accountability.

The review was prompted by a series of reporting by News4 Investigates that raised questions about if a vendor – D&D Events Inc. – was properly billing the city for work associated with feeding the homeless at The Fairgrounds Nashville Expo Center last year.

Metro Legal has now sent D&D a letter asking for reimbursement of $3,194.71.

The spending review also stated that the vendor billed The Fairgrounds Nashville for hours that it did not pass along to its employees.

As a result, Metro Legal is asking D&D for proof that the vendor’s employees did receive $62,363.25 in outstanding wages.

News4 Investigates repeatedly tried to contact D&D by phone and through email, but did not hear back from the company prior deadlines.

The spending review found that the company rented a forklift, paid through federal Cares Act money, to move supplied and materials needed at the homeless shelter, but also used it at the racetrack.

According to the review, “D&D, based on its own admission, utilized the forklift at a race event.”

The review also found the vendor submitted an invoice for maintenance and repairs to a slushy machine. The review stated that D&D indicated it would reimburse for the slushy machine maintenance or issue a credit memo for future work.