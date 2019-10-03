Patients use News4 Investigates stories to convince banks to cancel debt
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Rich Miller was more than frustrated.
In August, News4 Investigates aired our latest investigation into Advanced Medical, documenting how Miller and other patients said the clinic’s chiropractic doctor, Christopher Richards, promised them medicine and surgery free treatment that would cure them of their neuropathy.
Miller and the others pre-paid, and then Richards suddenly closed his business and filed for bankruptcy.
Five people who all were either patients or consulted with a west Nashville doctor said he offered to cure them of their incurable disease.
To make matters worse, Miller took out thousands in debt to pay for it.
News4 Investigates asked him how it felt to be paying for something that is now closed down.
“I won't use the language that first came to my head,” Miller said in August.
After our story aired, a former patient contacted News4 Investigates and told us how he had shared our investigations with his bank.
In response, the bank credited him back.
Jason Crabtree describes his pain like a constant burning, as if he’s stepping on hot coals.
We shared that patient’s experience with Miller.
“I thought why not? The worst that would happen is that they would deny it,” Miller said.
Miller said he shared all our investigations with his bank, and then received an email that all his debt had been cleared.
“To have $6,600 dollars removed from your credit report is huge,” Miller said.
Even better, the bank refunded what he’d already paid.
“I had to read it twice to make sure that's what it said,” Miller said. “Sending them your story, I feel, really helped.”
