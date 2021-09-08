NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - During the pandemic, Paxton Sales' entire world has become his living room.
The paraplegic man lives primarily from his bed.
"I'm an independent person, but there are some things that I cannot do," Sales said.
Sales said that he reached out to the home care agency, One Life LLC, to assist him for two hours in May. As a result, sales hired a caregiver with the agency to shop for groceries and use his debit and EBT card to pay for it.
But Sales said when the caregiver returned to deliver the groceries, another person arrived as well.
"Which, of course, alarmed me," Sales said.
Sales didn't think anything of it until several weeks after the grocery delivery, and he looked at his bank account. He then discovered three Door Dash receipts, including $151 from Cracker Barrel, totaling more than $200. Sales said they were orders he never made.
"I was angry. I was appalled. I was in disbelief," Sales said.
Charlanda Clark is the intake specialist at One Life
"We were shocked. It came out of left field," Clark said.
Clark said the caregiver went through a criminal background check with no problem.
After Sales filed a police report, he started getting texts from the caregiver. Finally, the caregiver admitted that the other person who arrived that day at his apartment was the one who did the shopping and used his credit card number.
Sales responded via text that the caregiver could deny the facts but that the caregiver knew what was going on and had a chance to fix it.
"He obviously did the wrong thing. He should be fired," Sales said.
Clark confirmed the caregiver was terminated. News4 Investigates reached out to the phone number that texted Sales, but the person who answered said we had the wrong number.
Metro police and Adult Protection Services launched an investigation.
A spokesman for the department of human services said they could not discuss the investigation. A spokeswoman for Metro Police said they were not the lead agency investigating. Still, they understood the case was closed because of claims made by the person who did the shopping.
That person, whom police said is transgender, indicated they began a relationship with Sales after the incident, and he approved the purchases.
Sales deny the claim, saying he only met the caregiver and the other person on the day of the incident.
