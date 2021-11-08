NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you think about the sound that defines Lower Broadway, you might think of a guitar or a Garth Brooks cover song.
However, increasingly the sound is of a bridesmaid yelling “Woo Hoo!” while on a pedal tavern.
As the owner of Acme Feed and Seed, Tom Morales said he’s now hearing a common complaint about transportainment and pedal taverns.
Not from those on Broadway, but from businesses in the entertainment district surrounding the street where the parties on whiles ride through.
Morales said the complaints especially come from customers in the Pinnacle Building.
“Two of their biggest tenants are moving out because of traffic and noise,” Morales said.
Spokespeople for both Pinnacle Bank and Bass, Berry and Sims confirmed that they are moving out, but not because of the noise.
But News4 Investigates spoke with people working in the buildings surrounding Lower Broadway, and they all confirm that when the party vehicles come by, they can hear them in their offices.
“Every image we see in Nashville is a party in the street,” Morales said.
The city does have ordinances on the book to protect businesses from noise, including that you are not supposed to even hear a pedal tavern, or music from inside a car, from 50 feet away.
A Metro Police spokesman confirmed that ordinance also applies to transportainment vehicles.
News4 Investigates decided to put it to the test.
News4 Investigates took a decibel reader to several areas in the entertainment district of Lower Broadway to see if, in fact, noise would be detected from the pedal taverns from 50 feet away.
Each time, the sound level topped off at around 70 on the decibel reader when pedal taverns and transportainment vehicles passed by, easily heard from 50 feet away.
In comparison, from a News4 Investigates office in the newsroom, the sound was only around 50 on the decibel reader.
Circuit Court Clerk Ricky Rooker said not a single ticket had ever been written for a pedal tavern or transportainment vehicle for violating the noise ordinance.
Below are the full statements from Pinnacle Bank and Bass, Berry and Sims as to why they are leaving the entertainment district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.