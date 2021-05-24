You are the owner of this article.
News4 Investigates obtains never-before-heard audio of Dave Ramsey

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - He is known for being both a financial guru and a promoter of Biblical principals — that's why the audio obtained by News4's Chief Investigative Reporter Jeremy Finley may sound so surprising to fans of Dave Ramsey. 

In audio obtained by News4 Investigates, Ramsey can be heard speaking to his employees, saying "If you don't like that, this is your cue. Don't let the door hit you in the [expletive], and "'I didn't agree with the righteous living or core value,' well, why did you come, stupid?"

The audio obtained by News4 raises real questions about if men and women are treated differently within Ramsey's organization.  

Tune in to News4 tonight at 10 for the full News4 Investigation. 

 

Chief Investigative Reporter

Jeremy Finley is the chief investigator for News4 Investigates. His reporting has resulted in criminal convictions, legislative hearings before the U.S. Congress, and the payout of more than a million dollars to scam victims.

