News4 Investigates: Amazon responds to face account issues

Most people use Amazon to order things you need quickly, and that’s why you need to see what News4 Investigates has uncovered.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Most people use Amazon to order things you need quickly, and that’s why you need to see what News4 Investigates has uncovered.

Last week Amazon confirmed that the former top vaccine expert in the state, Dr. Michelle Fiscus, was sent that infamous dog muzzle from a fraudulent, second Amazon account that was created without her knowledge.

News4 Chief Investigative Reporter Jeremy Finley found one woman in Athens, TN who didn’t believe Fiscus’ story until it also happened to her.

“People should understand this could happen to anybody,” she said.

You will see how she discovered it and why Amazon took action after News4 Investigates started asking questions on News4 at 6.

 

Chief Investigative Reporter

Jeremy Finley is the chief investigator for News4 Investigates. His reporting has resulted in criminal convictions, legislative hearings before the U.S. Congress, and the payout of more than a million dollars to scam victims.

