News4 puts popular food delivery apps to the test
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Food delivery services like Uber Eats and Postmates are great for convenience, but with so many different options, have you ever wondered what's the difference?
Whether it's a commercial for Uber Eats or a similar advertisement for Postmates, have you ever wondered who will get you your food the quickest?
News4 ordered food from four different companies - Uber Eats, Postmates, Grubhub and DoorDash – using the same restaurant, in this case Subway, to see how long it would take to get the food and what the price different was.
Something to pay attention to are the delivery fees.
For Grubhub, delivery along was $7.99. Uber Eats charged only 49 cents for delivery.
One sandwich from Postmates cost $14.92 total, but it was just $8.00 through Uber Eats.
When it came to the time it took to get the food, Postmates delivered 13 minutes later. Uber Eats arrived almost 20 minutes later.
The other two orders still hadn’t arrived despite being ordered at the same time.
When DoorDash arrived, the driver apologized, saying he go lost.
But what about Grubhub? News4 received a text saying there was a delay and the driver arrived nearly an hour later.
“Was everything OK? Why the delay?” News4 Consumer Investigative Reporter Lindsay Bramson asked.
“I don’t know. I think I got the order late,” the Grubhub driver replied.
Why is there such a different when it comes to the cost, specifically the delivery fees?
All four companies told News4 the pricing is based on distance and if it’s extremely busy in that area or traffic is heavy, it could cause the fee to be higher.
News4 received a statement from all four companies:
Statement from DoorDash: "The delivery and service fees help us pay Dashers, operate DoorDash, and provide the best service possible. Fees vary by region and restaurant. You can see the delivery and service fee for the specific restaurant you're ordering from on the checkout screen."
Statement from Grubhub: "People can sort their search results by distance which shows the restaurants closer to their delivery address. This would likely give results that have a lower delivery fee since those options I mentioned – that allow diners to order from restaurants that are farther away for a higher delivery fee – wouldn't be presented upfront.
Many restaurants on our platform also offer the option for a diner to pick up their order directly to avoid all delivery fees. To see restaurants that offer pickup, you just select pickup instead of delivery."
Statement from Postmates: "Delivery fees are based on whether you’re ordering from a partner vs. non-partner. If you are an Unlimited member, you never pay delivery fees when you spend $15 or more."
Statement from Uber Eats: "For each order, you'll pay the cost of the food, a service fee, and an Uber Eats delivery fee. The delivery fee is primarily based on distance, but other restaurant-specific and marketplace factors may affect the amount you see. For example, if it's particularly busy in an area, the delivery fee may be higher than normal and designated as such in app. Although restaurants have different delivery fees, you'll always know the exact amount before you order.
Each restaurant decides how much it wants to charge for its food. Restaurant prices and offers may vary from what you see when you visit the restaurant in person."
Bottom line, you want to pay attention to where the food is being delivered. The closer the restaurant, the less you will have to pay.
