News4 Investigates finds expired beauty products being sold in stores
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - When it comes to shopping, you're probably always on the lookout for the best deal possible. But could some discounted products just be a dud, and could those duds also be harmful?
Consumer Investigator Lindsay Bramson explains what you need to look for the next time you're trying to score a deal on beauty products.
It's all about looking your best and just about everywhere you go, you can purchase products for your lips, eyes and face.
Makeup, creams, lotions - you name it. All items that are sold at discount stores like T.J. Maxx, Ross and Burlington Coat Factory.
“I get a little bit of everything here,” said shopper Sherri Parrish.
And for Parrish, that includes beauty products.
“Do you ever pay attention to the expiration dates?” Bramson asked. “Not at T.J. Maxx. I've never thought about it,” said Parrish.
She may want to and here’s why.
News4 Investigates found products with no expiration date on them inside a Nashville T.J. Maxx.
An anti-fungal topical and a serum, but you have no idea when they go bad because the expiration date is left blank for both of them.
“We found beauty products here that didn't have an expiration date on them at all,” said Bramson. “I wouldn't like that…not one bit,” said a shopper outside of T.J. Maxx.
Across town at Ross, News4 Investigates found a bottle of St. John’s Wart that expired two months ago.
“Is it concerning to see products expired still on the shelves?” Bramson asked a customer. “Yes. I mean, I think it should be looked through like anything else,” said Briana Havenga outside of Ross.
At Burlington Coat Factory, News4 found a foot repair cream still on the shelf even though it expired in July of last year.
“Yea, that's not good,’ said one shopper.
“I don't recommend ever using a product which is expired. No matter what it is,” said Nashville dermatologist and plastic surgeon Brian Biesman.
Biesman said it has an expiration date for a reason and many of those products have ingredients in them that go bad.
“Most often the issues going to be the product just isn't as effective but there aren't any guarantees something wouldn't be harmful,” said Biesman.
At every store we found some variation of a retinol cream sold for a fraction of the price, however many didn't have an expiration date on them.
“And depending on what exactly is in it could even be dangerous,” said Biesman.
So, what do the stores have to say about what we found?
Ross and Burlington Coat Factory both told News4 Investigates employees are supposed to monitor and remove expired items.
Ross provided a statement to News4 Investigates:
Ross does not purchase expired products and we have a process in place to monitor expiration dates and remove expired items. We regret that expired products were reportedly found and are working to identify and remove the potentially expired items from our store. We continue to enhance and improve our processes to insure that all of the items on our shelves are within the expiration time table.
Burlington Coat Factory provided a statement to News4 Investigates:
Thank you for providing those images. We have contacted the store and its leadership team. We are reiterating our standard procedure of checking and removing expired merchandise.
“If it's expired it shouldn't be on the shelf,” said Parrish.
Keep in mind, we only found products without an expiration date on them at T.J. Maxx. Nothing expired when we combed the shelves.
TJ Maxx provided a statement to News4 Investigates:
At T.J. Maxx and Marshalls we take great pride in offering our customers amazing values on high-quality and brand-name products. While we generally do not comment on how we buy particular products or categories, we can tell you that our buyers take advantage of a wide variety of opportunities, such as department store cancellations, a manufacturer making up too much product, or a closeout deal when a vendor wants to clear merchandise at the end of a season. We publish information about how we provide such great values to our customers on the How We Do It pages on tjmaxx.com and marshalls.com. Above all, our merchandise vendors guarantee that the goods they supply to us are genuine and authentic.
When it comes to beauty products being sold at discount retail shops, there's no telling how long some of them have been on the shelves or where they came from.
“At the best case it’s just no longer effective and then that's a rip off,” said shopper Stephanie Deason.
Often you can find the expiration dates on the bottom of the boxes. Something dermatologists recommend, open the box and look at it before you buy it. Make sure it not only looks right but smells right too.
