NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - They have been considered a lifeline for Nashville parents struggling to educate children during the pandemic.
News 4 Investigates finds out why so many Metro Schools laptops are now missing. News4 investigates uncovered what happened to them. And not even one of the missing – has been returned.
Tune in to News 4 at 6 p.m., Jeremy Finley has the entire investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.