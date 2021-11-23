Tarek Mentouri

Tarek Mentouri, the massage therapist at the center of a year-long News 4 Investigation and accused by more than 15 women of sexually touching them or himself during massages or job interviews, was arrested by Metro Police for the second time on Thursday.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The former Nashville massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting several of his female clients now cannot access certain websites, including Facebook.

Tarek Mentouri’s attorney agreed to new bond conditions in court on Tuesday, including installing software on his electronic devices that will block him from visiting websites like Craigslist.

News4 Investigates has reported that several of the women who claim he assaulted them either during massages or job interviews said he used websites like Craigslist to lure them to his house.

Prosecutors also agreed to allow Mentouri to travel to Georgia to care for his ailing mother, but he is required to wear an ankle monitor.

 

