Nashville probation director terminated

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News4 Investigates has confirmed Bob Green, the former director of the Nashville Probation department, has been terminated.

Nashville probation department working with ICE City leaders said they don’t work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and if agents want to arrest illegal immigrants, that’s on them.

The action comes after News4 Investigates first uncovered emails showing collaboration between the department and the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement in which probation officers were providing information to help track down undocumented immigrants.

Nowhere in the department’s mission statement does it include that probation officers were to assist finding undocumented immigrants.

Following the News4 stories, Metro Council members asked Green to resign.

Council members want answers after News4 uncovered probation department working with ICE We obtained years worth of emails and found the Nashville probation department is actively working with ICE agents to get people deported.

Jamie Hollin, Green’s attorney, told News4 Investigates that general sessions judges asked Green to resign and cited insubordination.

Hollin said Green intends to fight for his job and has already filed a litigation hold that would require the courts to preserve all emails and texts in storage in anticipation of a lawsuit.

“No one is above the law. It is abundantly clear that Mr. Green followed the law, and what he did was approved by the Metro Department of Law. Any suggestion that he’s been insubordinate is false,” Hollin said.

Green told News4 Investigates that he had permission from a judge to share home addresses with ICE agents.

Green said in an earlier interview that he made an exception in one case that helped set up an undocumented immigrant to get a dangerous man off the street.

“I stand by that because that’s a decision that protects the public,” said Green in an earlier interview.

Green said after our stories, he met with his probation officers and told them that they won’t be sharing where people work, their drug testing locations or their social security numbers.