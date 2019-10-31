You are the owner of this article.
Nashville probation director terminated

Bob Green - 10/31/19

Bob Green

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News4 Investigates has confirmed Bob Green, the former director of the Nashville Probation department, has been terminated.

The action comes after News4 Investigates first uncovered emails showing collaboration between the department and the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement in which probation officers were providing information to help track down undocumented immigrants.

Nowhere in the department’s mission statement does it include that probation officers were to assist finding undocumented immigrants.

Following the News4 stories, Metro Council members asked Green to resign.

Jamie Hollin, Green’s attorney, told News4 Investigates that general sessions judges asked Green to resign and cited insubordination.

Hollin said Green intends to fight for his job and has already filed a litigation hold that would require the courts to preserve all emails and texts in storage in anticipation of a lawsuit.

“No one is above the law. It is abundantly clear that Mr. Green followed the law, and what he did was approved by the Metro Department of Law. Any suggestion that he’s been insubordinate is false,” Hollin said.

Green told News4 Investigates that he had permission from a judge to share home addresses with ICE agents.

Green said in an earlier interview that he made an exception in one case that helped set up an undocumented immigrant to get a dangerous man off the street.

“I stand by that because that’s a decision that protects the public,” said Green in an earlier interview.

Green said after our stories, he met with his probation officers and told them that they won’t be sharing where people work, their drug testing locations or their social security numbers.

Chief Investigative Reporter

Jeremy Finley is the chief investigator for News4 Investigates. His reporting has resulted in criminal convictions, legislative hearings before the U.S. Congress, and the payout of more than a million dollars to scam victims.

