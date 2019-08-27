NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - ICE raids across the country have immigrants on edge.
Now 19 states and the District of Columbia are suing the Trump administration to try and stop the indefinite detention of migrant children.
City leaders said they don’t work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and if agents want to arrest illegal immigrants, that’s on them.
However, News4 Investigates found there’s one Nashville department actively working with ICE agents to deport people.
Some feel it’s creating a serious public safety issue for Nashville families.
After receiving a tip, News4 requested six years of emails sent between Nashville probation officers and a local ICE agent.
News4 found the probation department doesn’t just cooperate with ICE agents, it goes out of its way to help get people deported.
“What you get when ICE starts using our city criminal justice system for their purposes is you get community members who don’t trust the system, and then the system doesn’t work as well for any of us,” said Mary Kathryn Harcombe with Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition.
It turns out probation officers regularly give out people’s home addresses. Officers even shared the address and cell phone number of one probationer’s girlfriend and, in one case, the department of probation set a man up for an ICE agents.
In an email to an ICE agent, the probation officer said usually the probationer just has to report by phone but, “I was told to call this person and get him in the officer in order for you to carry out your duty.”
“What it tells all Nashvillians on probation is don’t trust your probation officer. Don’t trust the probation office,” said Harcombe.
The Department of Probation in Davidson County is overseen by General Sessions Court Administrator Warner Hassell.
Hassell said in a statement to News4 that they checked with Metro Legal and the “release of the requested information to ICE is consistent with applicable state and federal laws.”
Immigrant advocates said beware because, knowing this, people who used to show up for probation probably won’t going forward.
“People are put on probation because they need a little bit of help and a little bit of monitoring and when you scare people away from engaging in that process, they don’t get the help or the monitoring they need and it makes everybody less safe,” said Holcombe.
A spokesperson for ICE said it works with its local, state and federal partners as much as those partners are willing to work with them. They also said, when doing that, they don’t violate any laws or department policies.
