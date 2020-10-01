Nashville massage therapist accused of sexually violating customers to appear on Dr. Phil

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tarek Mentouri, the Nashville massage therapist accused of sexually violating women during massages and job interviews, has taped an episode of Dr. Phil.
Multiple sources affiliated with the broadcast tell News4 Investigates that at least one of the women who have filed a police report claiming he sexually assaulted her also appeared on the program.
“I’m not supposed to say what the outcomes of what I know happened. It’s not good for him. It’s not going to be good for him,” said Leah, one of the women who filed a police report and asked that her last name not be revealed for fear that Mentouri would track her down.
No one from the Dr. Phil show returned News4 Investigates’ call to inquire if Mentouri was paid to be on the program.
Several of the women who claim they are Mentouri’s victims said because no criminal charges have been filed, they are now constantly monitoring his posts, including those advertising to rent out a room in his house where the women said they were violated.
The women are then sharing the posts on forums for women to warn them.
A spokeswoman for the Metro Nashville Police Department said they are currently working with the district attorney’s office about possible prosecution.
News4 Investigates has made it clear – repeatedly – to Mentouri that we want to do another interview on camera to ask about the women’s allegations, but he responds by saying he is not available.
