Nashville drivers most likely to get speeding tickets on I-65

Our chief investigative reporter Jeremy Finley analyzed three years’ worth of speeding tickets and their locations and found why police are targeting certain areas.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A News4 Investigates analysis of three years of speeding tickets in Nashville show more speeders are stopped on I-65 than any other interstate in the city.

News4 also found that certain locations on interstates also see more speeding tickets than anywhere else, though Metro Police dispute they are speed traps.

News4 Investigates’ analysis shows the top four locations where, statistically, you are most likely to get a speeding ticket are:

  • Briley Parkway at McGavock Pike
  • Interstate 65 between mile markers 80 and 89
  • Briley Parkway at Opry Mills
  • Interstate 65 at Interstate 440

Metro Police Sgt. James Williams from the Traffic Division said officers routinely catch speeders going far over the speed limit.

“It’s no uncommon, unfortunately, for us to find speeders going over 100 miles an hour,” Williams said.

Williams disputes that there are speed traps on the interstates.

Instead, Williams said they target areas for speeding when they have a high rate of fatal crashes.

Chief Investigative Reporter

Jeremy Finley is the chief investigator for News4 Investigates. His reporting has resulted in criminal convictions, legislative hearings before the U.S. Congress, and the payout of more than a million dollars to scam victims.

