NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One of the most feared gangs in Nashville appeared to have gone quiet – until now.
We’re talking about MS-13, an el Salvadoran gang synonymous with murder and violence.
The game was a real problem in the mid-2000s until a series of high-profile arrests.
News4 Investigates has uncovered how the gang returned and why prosecutors call them “Next Gen” MS-13.
“They’re trying to replenish their membership. They’re trying to bring more people into town,” said U.S. Attorney Don Cochran.
News4 Investigates Next Gen MS-13 tonight at 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.