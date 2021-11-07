NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you’ve seen the videos while scrolling on Instagram, they have likely made you cringe, gasp and probably wonder what in the Robert’s Western World is happening on Lower Broadway.

After all, the posts show people jumping in fountains, a guy takes a beer bottle to the face, a woman pulls down her skirt in front of an officer, one man collides with a pedal tavern and another dances shirtless on top of a pickup truck.

Metro Police Central Precinct Commander Jason Starling has seen it all.

“You’ll hear people compare it to New Orleans or Vegas. Is it a little bit like the wild, wild west?” News4 Investigates asked Starling.

“I don’t know if I’d call it the wild, wild west. There’s definitely been some increases in the last few years,” Starling said.

The data backs it up.

According to Nashville Fire Department numbers, more than 230 ambulances have been called to Lower Broadway between March until September, compared with the same time frame in 2019.

“I think it’s definitely gotten a little worse,” Mike Gigz, a manager at Acme Feed and Seed, said.

Which leads to the question: Who is causing more of the trouble? Tourists or locals?

News4 Investigates obtained the addresses of every person arrested for charges like assault, public intoxication and disorderly conduct between March and September in 2021 and found a unbelievable truth.

Of the 234 arrested in that time period, exactly half were tourists and the other half were local.

You have to look deeper at the numbers to find the big disparity.

The state with the highest number of tourists arrested on Broadway is Ohio with eight people arrested. Compare that with arrests from Middle Tennessee residents – 104.

In fact, a 22-year-old man was arrested on Oct. 31 after firing shots in the air outside a Lower Broadway bar.

Metro PD: 22-year-old man charged after firing shots outside downtown bar A Clarksville man faces charges after Metro Police said he fired shots outside a bar in downtown Nashville early Saturday morning.

News4 Investigates also obtained body camera footage of the arrests of Middle Tennesseans, like Alex Lopez from Antioch.

Lopez was arrested for aggravated assault, and even when he was arrested and treated for his wounds, he repeatedly told the officer that he wanted to refuse treatment.

“I do not give you permission to review my wallet,” Lopez said in the body camera footage when an officer wanted to review his identity.

Starling said he also believes the number of Middle Tennesseans arrested on Broadway is swayed by homeless people who are repeated offenders.

Gigz has a different theory.

He believes more locals started coming to Broadway and getting arrested simply because it was a place to party when so much of Middle Tennessee was shut down during the worst of the pandemic.

“People were looking for a city to go or a place that was open, and that kind of created a new reputation for downtown Nashville,” Gigz said.

A reputation for a party street where neon lights repeatedly compete with the white and blue of squad cars.