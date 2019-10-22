NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two more men have come forward to News4 Investigates to claim they were roofied during the NFL draft.

News4 Investigates first reported on a man in attendance at the NFL Draft held downtown, who filed a police report indicating he and a friend were drugged. He reported that he woke up to find thousands of dollars stolen along with jewelry. The man who filed the report, as well as his friend, confirmed the accuracy of the police report, but declined to talk on camera.

After seeing our investigation, Myles Rowe and his friend L.J. Kiehlmier contacted News4 Investigates with their stories of how they feel they were drugged during the draft as well.

While they didn’t file police reports, Kiehlmier provided video he took of the draft and both corroborated each other’s stories.

“This is the first time that I ever felt violated and my masculinity was pulled away from me,” Rowe said.

The two men said after having dinner and three drinks, they ordered one more drink in a bar on Lower Broadway. Not long after, Kiehlmier said the effects kicked in.

“I was starting to feel sensitive to light, dizzy, disoriented,” Kiehlmier said.

Rowe said he remembers standing with Kiehlmier talking to New England Patriots fans, and then he remembers nothing.

“The light switch of being coherent to gone, I’ve never had that before,” Rowe said.

Rowe said he ended up incoherent on the street, calling his fiancé and talking crazily. He said police officers ultimately came to his aid, and his fiancé tracked him down through an app on his phone.

Kiehlmeir said he remembers walking out to the street to call an Uber, thinking Rowe was behind him. When the Uber arrived, he turned around to find Rowe gone.

Kiehlmier said he got into the Uber and quickly became violently ill, spending the next several hours vomiting.

“Almost to the point of comparing it to food poisoning,” Kiehlmeir said.

As to why they and the other men in the police report were targeted, Rowe and Kiehlmeir said it all has to do with the fact that so many people were downtown flush with cash.

“They're gonna have lots of money, so you know, I think the men were targeted,” Rowe said.

Neither Kiehlmeir or Rowe said they were robbed.