NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Green Hills residents faced a stark reality when meeting with Metro Water Services representatives about the flooding in their neighborhoods.

News4 Investigates documented how despite not being in flood plains, the neighborhoods around Battle Creek Drive are still routinely flooding.

In some cases, it’s so intense and deep that neighbors can’t get into their homes.

Nashville homes not in flood plains still flooding When Quincy Nelson moved to Nashville, she purposely bought a house in Green Hills that wasn’t in a flood plain.

In 2014, the city started requiring developers to incorporate flood mitigation systems, like rain gardens, be included when two homes were built where a single home used to stand.

But News4 Investigates uncovered that on streets like Battlefield Drive, these two homes on a single lot show up again and again, built before the city required that they be able to control water.

Residents said because the green spaces were taken up by two homes, it means water is flooding down to their homes.

When residents met with Metro Water, representatives with the city said because there wasn’t widespread damage from flooding to homes, they couldn’t justify spending $2 million to $5 million to replace smaller culverts.

“We've not received reports of extensive water damage to homes in this area, we've not received reports of water getting into living areas,” said Sonia Allman, spokesperson for Metro Water Services.

Residents were encouraged by Metro Water Services to document any damages to share with the city.

“It's frustrating. The point I brought up is the health and safety risk. I can't get in my house. Neighbors can't get in their houses,” said Sam Parish, whose driveway is impassable when the flooding occurs.