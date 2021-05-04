Metro police receive 143 bomb threats before Christmas Day bombing

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An analysis by News4 Investigates shows in the two years before the Christmas Day bombing on Second Avenue, officers were alerted 143 times to potential bomb threats.

The analysis comes as Metro Police face criticism for how they responded to a tip in August 2019 that Anthony Warner was making bombs in his home.

Police report shows MNPD looks into Nashville bomber activity in 2019 NASHVILLE (WSMV) - According to a police report obtained by News4, Metro Police were given a tip in late 2019 that Anthony Warner, the man nam…

To understand how often Metro Police grapple with such tips, News4’s analysis found the 143 calls often involve threats to specific buildings downtown.

And the calls are troubling: ranging from someone threatening to repeat the Oklahoma City bombing and kill children, to another urging a quick response because the bomb will go off as soon as it heats up.

One refers to an actual explosion in a mailbox in Goodlettsville, while another references material used to make explosives found in a rock wall by the Amazon warehouse.

Explosive materials remain outside Amazon warehouse and other businesses years after blasting Metro’s bomb squad used Nashville fire trucks to inspect holes in a rock wall surrounding businesses on Brick Church Pike, searching for explo…

In all cases, Metro Police must respond, often finding nothing, diverting resources from actual emergencies.