Metro police receive 143 bomb threats before Christmas Day bombing

With the city still recovering from the Christmas Day bombing downtown, what you’re about to hear shows Metro Police are no stranger to getting reports about potential bombs. Our Chief Investigative Reporter Jeremy Finley has been analyzing the data.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An analysis by News4 Investigates shows in the two years before the Christmas Day bombing on Second Avenue, officers were alerted 143 times to potential bomb threats.

The analysis comes as Metro Police face criticism for how they responded to a tip in August 2019 that Anthony Warner was making bombs in his home.

To understand how often Metro Police grapple with such tips, News4’s analysis found the 143 calls often involve threats to specific buildings downtown.

And the calls are troubling: ranging from someone threatening to repeat the Oklahoma City bombing and kill children, to another urging a quick response because the bomb will go off as soon as it heats up.

One refers to an actual explosion in a mailbox in Goodlettsville, while another references material used to make explosives found in a rock wall by the Amazon warehouse.

In all cases, Metro Police must respond, often finding nothing, diverting resources from actual emergencies.

 
 
 

Chief Investigative Reporter

Jeremy Finley is the chief investigator for News4 Investigates. His reporting has resulted in criminal convictions, legislative hearings before the U.S. Congress, and the payout of more than a million dollars to scam victims.

