Metro police confirm female criminals are drugging men in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Wilbraham, MA, resident is now the fifth man to confirm to News4 Investigates that he was drugged in downtown Nashville this year.

John Walsh Jr. filed a police report claiming on Nov. 19 he, his son and nephew were having drinks at The Diner on Third Avenue South.

After his son and nephew decided to go to a hookah bar, Walsh said he struck up a conversation with an unknown woman and had his third drink of the night. The next morning, he awoke in the Metro jail.

“The most devastating thing that's happened in my life,” Walsh said.

Walsh said he remembers nothing between that last drink at The Diner and waking up in the jail that morning.

“Around 1:00 in the morning, I have no memory from there,” Walsh said.

He would later learn that he was found asleep in a chair in a hotel miles away from where he was staying.

When police arrived, they described him as smelling of alcohol and could not form coherent sentences and took him to jail on a charge of public intoxication.

Walsh said when his son and nephew returned that morning, the door to the room where he was staying was closed, so they believed he was sleeping.

He called his son and explain that he needed to be picked up, and then filed a police report claiming he had been drugged.

News4 Investigates asked him the question you may be wondering yourself.

“Is it possibly you had too much to drink and someone took advantage of you?” asked News4 Investigates.

“Absolutely not. Never in my life. I don’t do drugs, and I don't drink to black out,” Walsh said.

Walsh said his debit and credit card, along with at least $500 and his phone were all stolen. Walsh provided a screen grab that shows how he was able to track his stolen phone, which traveled from Bordeaux to Murfreesboro and, at one point, back to downtown Nashville.

Metro Police Central Precinct Commander Gordon Howey confirmed to News4 Investigates that they believe women are targeting men downtown.

“These women know they've got a pretty good place to go hunting,” Howey said.

Howey said they believe unrelated groups of women, come coming from as far as Wisconsin and Minnesota, are traveling to downtown Nashville to find men who are out drinking, drug them and then rob them.

“Men are being targeted by women,” Howey said.

Howey said while police have been able to arrest women for stealing from men after a night of drinking, they have not yet been able to charge them with drugging them. Part of the problem, Howey said, is that men are failing to go to the hospital to get blood tests to confirm their suspicions. Walsh said he feels that’s exactly what police should have done: taken him to the hospital instead of the jail.

“I feel totally violated - in many ways. I feel law enforcement failed me,” Walsh said.

Howey said in Walsh’s case, which is further detailed in the police report, officers found him asleep with blood shot eyes, smelling of alcohol and unable to former coherent sentences, which was why he was taken to jail.

Howey said if Walsh had a medical condition, he would have been taken to the hospital. Howey did say, however, that the staff of The Diner had provided video from inside the bar that could aid in catching the person responsible.