NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The man already facing criminal charges for stashing ammunition and guns inside the Downtown Detention Center now faces a new charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
An indictment handed down on Tuesday by the U.S. Attorney’s office charges 50-year-old Alex Friedmann with the single federal charge.
He was previously charged with attempted burglary, evidence tampering and felony vandalism.
According to the indictment, Friedmann is accused of hiding more than 20 weapons inside a friend's home without their knowledge, and also keeping weapons at his home.
Breaking: federal complaint charges Alex Friedmann for being a felon in possession of a firearm and for concealing at least 20 weapons in another location. Now at 4:00 on 4.https://t.co/InWjT0etgG— Jeremy Finley (@JFinleyreports) May 26, 2020
2/ astonishing federal complaint. Claims @MNPDNashville investigators found revolver, pistol, razor blades and handcuff keys hidden in inmate visitation areas, medical waiting rooms and restrooms#. 3/ pic.twitter.com/PZDM6o5j2g— Jeremy Finley (@JFinleyreports) May 26, 2020
3/ complaint alleges Friedmann had a specifically created fireproof storage area made out of concrete so he could practice drilling through. 4/ pic.twitter.com/2qGH7XoPSa— Jeremy Finley (@JFinleyreports) May 26, 2020
4/ complaint accuses Friedmann of convincing a friend to store legal documents at her house, that were, in fact, actually crates that contained 21 weapons, including a 37 mm launcher that could shoot gas or smoke rounds. pic.twitter.com/g11mQqyYNR— Jeremy Finley (@JFinleyreports) May 26, 2020
