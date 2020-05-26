Alex Friedmann arrested

Alex Friedmann

 Courtesy DCSO
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The man already facing criminal charges for stashing ammunition and guns inside the Downtown Detention Center now faces a new charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

An indictment handed down on Tuesday by the U.S. Attorney’s office charges 50-year-old Alex Friedmann with the single federal charge.

He was previously charged with attempted burglary, evidence tampering and felony vandalism.

According to the indictment, Friedmann is accused of hiding more than 20 weapons inside a friend's home without their knowledge, and also keeping weapons at his home. 

Related coverage

Security of jail now at stake after inmate advocate arrested
Davidson Co. Sheriff to replace 1800 locks in new jail before opening
Criminal justice advocate accused of planting tools & weapons inside jail
Two downtown detention centers, one major problem: unexpected, spiraling costs
More ammunition and weapons found hidden inside downtown detention center
 
 
 

 

 
 
 
 

Tags

Locations

Chief Investigative Reporter

Jeremy Finley is the chief investigator for News4 Investigates. His reporting has resulted in criminal convictions, legislative hearings before the U.S. Congress, and the payout of more than a million dollars to scam victims.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.