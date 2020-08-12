NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The license of a massage therapist who has been accused of inappropriately touching himself or women during job interviews or sessions has had his license revoked.
News4 Investigates reported that six women have come forward with their accounts with proof of police reports or emails and texts of their conversations with Tarek Mentouri. News4 Investigates also confirmed that 10 women have called 911 about Mentouri since 2019.
The Board of Massage Licensure revoked Mentouri’s license on Wednesday.
An attorney for the health department cited clients’ complaints that he engaged in sexual behavior during massages and also advertised on the website Backpage.
