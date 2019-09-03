NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nadia Bruce describes the pain from her fall as “shooting pain.”
The Nashville mother said when she fell on a stretch of broken sidewalk on Riverside Drive, she at first couldn’t move.
“I just landed flat on the ground and I just lay there for a couple minutes because my whole body was like in pain,” Bruce said.
Bruce is among the people suing the city for whopping amounts for their injuries.
Bruce is asking for $300,000, in part because her attorney Rocky McElhaney said the city was aware of that certain stretch of broken sidewalk before his client’s fall.
“In this case, we know multiple people had called in to report this particular dangerous sidewalk,” McElhaney said.
In another case, the city paid out $175,000 to a woman who fell on a broken section of sidewalk on Broadway in 2015.
In total, a News4 analysis found the city paid $650,000 to people injured from sidewalk accidents since 2017.
In the resolution to the Metro Council, the city’s Department of Law recommended settling, citing an advance state of deterioration that likely resulted from improperly maintenance.
News4 Investigates shared our findings with Jeff Hammond, assistant director of Metro Public Works.
“Do you think the city responds quickly enough to these repairs?” asked News4 Investigates.
“I think we do,” Hammond replied.
He went on to say that the city must prioritize complaints on the 1,110 miles of sidewalks, aiming to at least surround broken sections with a warning within a week of it being reported.
“The city's had to pay $650,000. Does that indicate we have a real problem with our sidewalks?” asked News4 Investigates.
“I don't think any more than any other city our size or an urban area like this,” replied Hammond.
The settlements are only part of the cost of these broken sidewalks.
The News4 analysis found an additional $215,000 for repairs.
As of the airing of this story, here is the locations in Nashville where repairs are scheduled:
Click here if you’d like the city to repair your sidewalk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.