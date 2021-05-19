Injuries and rescues rise at popular state park during pandemic

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Wanting a closer look at a waterfall at the South Cumberland State Park, Bruce Rhyne thought the edge of the trial would hold his weight.
Then he started falling.
“I slid down the rock face and tried to grab anything that I could, and then into the water,” Rhyne said.
Given that Rhyne was visiting the park in December, the water was so cold that he realized he was in serious trouble.
“I was getting real close to hypothermia. I was just shaking uncontrollably,” Rhyne said.
Rhyne was among the 39 injury-related rescues at South Cumberland State Park since last July, according to Friends of the South Cumberland, a volunteer organization.
Of the 39 rescues, 18 required an ambulance and six needed a medical helicopter.
The organization said it has experienced huge attendance during the pandemic.
“The surge this past year is just immense,” said Bruce Blohm, vice president of the Friends of the South Cumberland.
Blohm said volunteers at the park now have to warm people that the trails are safe, but it is still very much in the wilderness.
“You can get lost. You can get hurt. You can get severely out of touch with anyone that can help you,” Blohm said.
Rhyne was ultimately hauled out of the waterfall with a broken leg.
He said he’s extremely thankful to the rescuers, who have never been busier.
