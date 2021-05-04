How to get the most money back on your child’s used clothing

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News4 Investigates shows you the harsh reality of what you get when you go to sell your child’s used clothing.
We all know how expensive this can be, plus kids grow out of their clothes quickly.
Where do you stand to make more money? In resale shops or online?
Remember how cute you thought your child would look in nice clothes? Now they only want to wear gym shorts and a plain T-shirt.
You think you’ll resell them since the child barely wore them.
Welcome to mom reality.
“Your total will be $11.55,” is what Consumer Investigator Lindsay Bramson was told when she went undercover at several different re-sale shops across Middle Tennessee.
A North Face fleece that cost $40 new but was hardly worn was worth only $2.85 used.
Children’s clothing doesn’t hold its value. How much you get paid for the clothes isn’t determined by staff but a computer.
“It’s completely out of our hands and is fair across the board for everybody,” said Meg Howell, who owns Once Upon a Child Franklin.
Howell pulled back the curtain to show something else that is sure to drive moms crazy.
A parent got $3.60 for a two-piece outfit, but it goes on the rack for resale priced at $12.
Another piece of clothing was only worth $5 to the parent, but it’s on the shelf for almost $20.
“It has to be like that because I have rent to play and payroll, and I have overhead expenses,” said Howell.
Even though moms know the drill, that doesn’t take the sting out of it.
“Don’t expect even a 50% return. If I took Ralph Lauren shirts to a consignment shop, they would give me minimal, maybe $2 a T-shirt, and they would turn around and sell it for $7,” said a Nashville mom.
What about eBay and Facebook Marketplace?
News4 Investigates found used clothes going for much more than you’d get at the consignment shops.
Howell argues coming to a store like hers saves you time and effort. You walk out with cash versus having to wait for it to be sold.
In a year that’s been one of the worst financially for parents everywhere, you have to decide if what the cash now or want to hold out for maybe more?
Here’s what you need to know about trying to sell your clothes.
Most resale shops won’t take anything that’s stained, and the better condition it’s in, the more money you’ll get for it.
When it comes to selling outline, remember there’s a lot of competition out there for cloths that look very similar so you could be waiting awhile before something sells.
