NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s an online market place meant to make traveling with your kids easier, but can renting baby equipment really be that much cheaper than buying it?
While it’s more convenient, is it safe?
Families with kids often have to travel with several pieces of equipment including a stroller, portable crib and a car seat. And lugging all that stuff for your little one through the airport can be exhausting, but it's all necessities Beth Interlandi knew she needed when her daughter, 7-year-old grandson and 2-year-old granddaughter were coming for a visit.
“There was just going to be too much stuff and it was really only for two or three days,” said Interlandi when talking about all the things her daughter needed for the kids.
She went online and with a quick Google search found Babyquip, an online market place where you can rent baby equipment.
“It was way less expensive to rent it,” said Interlandi.
She was able to rent everything including a car seat, stroller and a crib that came with a mattress and sheets. You can find a high chair online for as little as $12 and a baby monitor for $5.
“I kind of describe BabyQuip as Airbnb for baby gear,” said Amanda Pace who is an independent provider for BabyQuip based in Nashville.
With more than 250 locations throughout the country, providers like Pace not only deliver it but even set it up for you.
News4 had some questions not only about the quality of the equipment but just how clean it is. Something else we wondered is how do you know what you're getting is safe to use.
“Everything gets checked when it comes back in like on car seats to make sure the latches work or things like that,” said Pace.
Pace also said she only buys stuff that's in good condition and sanitizes everything before and after its rented. Most importantly, she says she registers all her products and keeps up with the latest recalls.
“I’ll be contacted directly by the company whether or not that item has any sort of issues, said Pace.
The whole point, she said, is to make it more convenient but still keep it affordable for families traveling.
There are multiple providers in the Nashville area, all who have different equipment and different prices. What one person may charge for a crib isn't necessarily what someone else will charge. You can also email the providers directly to set up a rental for as little as one day.
