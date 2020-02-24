NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The house you’re living in could have a hidden story you know nothing about. And what News4 Investigates found will have you thinking twice before buying your next home.
A middle Tennessee woman was shocked when she found out her dream home was once a meth lab. So, Consumer Investigator Lindsay Bramson started digging to find out what your rights are as a homeowner.
Allison Grabers new home had everything she was looking for…with one hitch.
I saw it and was like, oh why is that price so low,” said Graber.
Turns out, the year before they moved in, 4 people were arrested accused of cooking meth inside the house.
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation tells News4 Investigates it was quarantined and cleaned from top to bottom.
“Half the house was gutted. I have a 1 ½ year old daughter and I was wondering if this going to be safe for her,” said Graber.
She has good reason to question. Last year in Missouri, a pregnant woman tested positive for meth even though she had no history of drug use. She later found out the house she was living in was once a meth lab and years later still tested positive for unsafe levels of meth.
News4 Investigates wanted to know if the house Graber was living in was safe. So we purchased a meth testing kit online to test her house to see if it would detect unsafe levels of meth like the house in Missouri did.
It took 5 minutes for the results and good news...the test came back negative for meth in Graber’s home.
Consumer Investigator Lindsay Bramson asked, “What was going through your mind during those 5 minutes? I was wondering, what if it shows there’s meth in the house still…what are we going to do now,” Graber told Bramson.
While Graber’s realtor did tell her about that home's history, News4 Investigates found out realtors don't have to disclose that information.
“Tennessee in my opinion, is not the biggest consumer protection state in the country,” said Nashville Real Estate Attorney Robert Notestine.
Notestine says according to the law, real estate agents only have to disclose physical issues with the house, but when it comes to what goes on inside, even a murder…potential buyers may never know about it.
“Modern buyers have to realize it’s kind of a complex thing and I have to ask questions. Ask the agent and say what do I need to do to protect myself to the ultimate,” said Notestine.
Of course, realtors will only be able to tell you what they're told. So, here are a few tips to do some extra digging on your own.
First, homeowners need to make sure to read the property disclosure form. Every seller has to provide this.
Ask your realtor about the house. Who lived there before you and why are they selling it?
Ask the title company for copies of whatever they find in the title search.
And lastly, always remember, Google can be your best friend.
