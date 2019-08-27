NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee man has a warning for others after he paid thousands of dollars for what turned out to be crude construction.
There are hundreds of contractors to choose from, but do you know what to look for?
For Tracy Huskins, getting his driveway redone wasn’t a priority. When a man approached him offering him a deal he said he couldn’t pass up, he decided to go for it.
“He said I’d like to talk to you about tar and chip,” said Huskins.
Huskins paid the man $4,400 and workers with Hard Rock Paving and Construction re-paved his driveway, but he said he didn’t get what he paid for.
“I was told it would pack similar to highway pavement. It hasn’t done that,” said Huskins.
There are patches where his driveway is uneven and other areas where he said rocks have washed away.
“You could’ve taken a match and lit it and pretty much gotten this same thing,” said Huskins.
The work was finished in April, and for months Huskins said he was told by the owner they would come back and fix it.
Four months later and he’s still waiting.
“It’s supposed to look like a gravel driveway,” said Huskins.
Hard Rock Paving and Construction owner Jesse Edwards would not agree to an on-camera interview. He told News4 Investigates on the phone call that he’s been busy with other jobs and a piece of equipment needed to do the repairs is broken.
“It sounds like you were going to go out and fix it but never showed up,” News4’s Lindsay Bramson told Edwards.
“Well, it’s not that we couldn’t show up. We are going to go fix the driveway,” said Edwards.
Not only does Hard Rock Paving and Construction have an F with the Better Business Bureau, multiple complaints have been made against them.
The Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee said the company was also caught claiming to be an accredited business when it’s not.
In a complaint made to the state last year, a customer said parts of his driveway were falling apart and his numerous calls and texts went unanswered.
News4 Investigates asked the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance could be doing more to protect people.
“What we can do is only follow the law that’s there,” said TDCI Spokesperson Kevin Walters. “We can’t do anything more than that and we can’t do anything less than that.”
While the state can’t force a company to fix something, it can send warning letters, help mediate and investigate companies when complaints are made.
At the end of the day, it’s up to the consumer to do their research.
“Go with your gut instinct. If you think it’s wrong, don’t do it. Don’t let them do it,” said Huskins.
While paving companies do not have to be licensed in the state of Tennessee, the state said if you do use someone who is licensed, it can provide more help if something goes wrong.
News4 Investigates will check back to see if, and when, Huskins’ driveway gets fixed.
