Jeremy Finley tells us how health officials are trying to track down people who have come in contact with people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed on Thursday that it is tracking 11,500 Tennesseans who may have contacted an individual with a confirmed case of coronavirus.

News4 Investigates reported Wednesday that 466 people in Nashville were being tracked by what's called "concact tracing." That means they were within six feet of someone with COVID-19 for at least 10 minutes.

News4 Investigates asked on Wednesday how many people statewide were being tracked. The Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health didn't have the number at Wednesday's press conference.

The state health department confirmed on Thursday that 11,500 Tennesseans are being traced for their contact with an infected person.

Reported previously

Hundreds, potentially thousands traced by health departments for contact with infected
 
 

Tags

Locations

Chief Investigative Reporter

Jeremy Finley is the chief investigator for News4 Investigates. His reporting has resulted in criminal convictions, legislative hearings before the U.S. Congress, and the payout of more than a million dollars to scam victims.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.