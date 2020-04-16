NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed on Thursday that it is tracking 11,500 Tennesseans who may have contacted an individual with a confirmed case of coronavirus.
News4 Investigates reported Wednesday that 466 people in Nashville were being tracked by what's called "concact tracing." That means they were within six feet of someone with COVID-19 for at least 10 minutes.
News4 Investigates asked on Wednesday how many people statewide were being tracked. The Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health didn't have the number at Wednesday's press conference.
The state health department confirmed on Thursday that 11,500 Tennesseans are being traced for their contact with an infected person.
