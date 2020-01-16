Former officer who pleaded guilty to assault is still on payroll for city

WESTMORELAND, TN (WSMV) - Fifty-one days after she pleaded guilty to assaulting a suspect she had just arrested, former Westmoreland police officer Amanda Wolfe is still an employee of the city.
News4 Investigates confirmed since her guilty plea, Wolfe has been working in animal control for Westmoreland, pending a decision by the City Council on Thursday night if her employment should continue.
News4 Investigates first exposed that Wolfe is accused of asking a fellow officer to turn off her body camera and then repeatedly assaulting an inmate that she had just arrested.
Westmoreland’s City Council is in charge of all the hiring and firing of employees, and they haven’t met since Wolfe’s guilty plea.
Westmoreland Mayor Jerry Kirkman told News4 Investigates that after Wolfe pleaded guilty, he and Police Chief Ray Amalfitano determined that she could still work in another department pending the council’s decision.
Wolfe has remained on the city’s payroll since she was suspended with pay on Aug. 27, 2019, and Kirkman said since she was still being paid, they wanted her to still work until the council made its decision.
Kirkman would not comment when asked if he felt Wolfe should remain a city employee in any capacity since her guilty plea but said he would voice his opinion if asked at the meeting.
Kirkman said it is unclear if a misdemeanor assault charge can prevent someone from working in a city department.
News4 Investigates also contacted each Westmoreland council member and none returned our calls by 5 p.m. Thursday. Chief Ray Amalfitano also did not return a phone call or an email asking for comment.
News4 Investigates also filed open records requests to determine if Wolfe’s pay changed when she began working in animal control. News4 Investigates also filed an open records request with the state’s Police Officer’s Standards & Training Commission to determine if Amalfitano has requested that Wolfe be decertified.
Court records show Wolfe did apply for diversion, meaning her misdemeanor charge of assault, could one day be removed from her record.
Previously reported:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.