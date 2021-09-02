HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - Five years after Christian “Kit” Martin told News4 Investigates he wasn’t worried about potentially being charged with murder in the deaths of his three former neighbors, he learned he would serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for the crimes.
Judge John Atkins made the ruling after a quick hearing Thursday afternoon in Christian County Circuit Court.
While prosecutors requested that families of the victims be allowed to make statements, Atkins said it was not necessary as he was familiar with their positions from the trial and the pre-sentence report.
Martin’s attorney indicated they would immediately appeal.
On June 16, Martin was convicted on all charges, including triple homicide and arson, in the deaths of Pam and Calvin Phillips and Ed Dansereau, their next-door neighbor. The trial was held in Elizabethton, KY, with a jury selected there.
News4 Investigates first linked Martin to his victims in a series of reports detailed in a documentary “Murder of a Federal Witness” which includes Martin’s first interview.
