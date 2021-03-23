Fact-checking Marsha Blackburn’s comments on border crisis

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Marsha Blackburn traded the halls of Congress for the border wall between Mexico and Arizona on Sunday, saying what she saw further cements her belief that President Joe Biden’s policies are leading to a surge of illegal immigration.

But actual government data reviewed by News4 Investigates showed the highest level of encounters with illegal immigrants occurred during President Donald Trump’s presidency while the wall was under construction.

Blackburn traveled to the border wall, spending time with sheriffs who she said described a massive increase in drug and human trafficking since Biden stopped construction of the wall.

Her visit coincided with a surge of people, especially children, at the border, acknowledged by the Biden administration.

“This crisis we’re seeing at the border, this is President Biden’s immigration policy,” Blackburn said on Tuesday.

Data collected by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol show that since Biden took office, there has been a spike in encounters with illegal immigrants at the border from 78,442 in January to 100,442 in February.

But that same data shows that isn’t the highest number of encounters between border agents and illegal immigrants.

That peak happened in May 2019 when the number reached 144,116, which was during the construction of the wall during Trump’s presidency.

“The numbers were actually higher when President Trump was building his wall,” asked News4 Investigates.

“The summers always see a surge. That is what is concerning now because they say these numbers are some of the highest they have ever seen,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn also said the spike in May 2019 was because of illegal immigrants fearing that the border wall would be built during Trump’s presidency and hoped to cross over before its completion.

DHS chief says border closed, won't give timeline for facilities capable of handling surge of unaccompanied children Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas declined Sunday to provide a timeline for when the Biden administration will open new facilities capable of handling the surge of unaccompanied children at the southern border.

Blackburn’s allegiances to Trump’s policies made her a hero to many conservatives when, on Jan. 2, she tweeted that because of widespread voter fraud claims that she would not be certifying the electoral college.

After the riots on Jan. 6, Blackburn then tweeted that she would, in fact, vote to certify Biden’s election.

Since then Blackburn has not answered questions from Tennessee news reporters until Tuesday.

Biden administration rescinds Trump-era immigration policy to alleviate surge of unaccompanied minors The Biden administration announced Friday it is terminating a Trump-era agreement that it said discouraged sponsors of unaccompanied migrant children, like parents or relatives, to come forward due to fear their information would be shared with immigration enforcement agencies.

Along with asking about the government data on the border encounters, News4 Investigates asked about what happened during the riots.

“You faced some criticism from some of your constituents when you decided to go ahead and flip the vote,” asked News4 Investigates.

Blackburn laughed and said that she may not have time to answer all our questions.

After proceeding then to talk more about the border issues, a staffer off camera told her that she was needed in committee.

Sens. Blackburn and Hagerty reverse course, vote to certify election results NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hours after making a joint commitment to challenge the electoral college vote, Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and …

Blackburn said she had to leave, promising to answer our questions at a later time.

As of the deadline for this story, neither Blackburn or her representatives have responded to our questions or our follow up email for clarification.