NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On the day that the mother and brother of an escaped teenager faced scrutiny for their alleged role in hiding him from police, News4 Investigates found yet another policy violation that could have prevented the escaped.
The trickle-down effects of that Saturday night continued in court Tuesday as the mother and brother of Morris Marsh, one of the captured escapees, appeared in court on charges that they aided in hiding him from police.
Rashon Keesee, Marsh’s brother, is accused of driving the escaped offender as police gave pursuit, ultimately chasing them into a gas station parking lot.
Police said Tewanna Keesee, Marsh’s mother, was waiting in the parking lot for her son to arrive.
Both told News4 Investigates they had no comment after appearing in court to find out their next court date.
With multiple family members facing charges, along with the three captured escapees, News4 Investigates continues to find employees violated the policies of Youth Opportunity, the Indianapolis-based facility that runs the Juvenile Detention Center.
In one policy, Youth Opportunity states that if an offender has an 85% good behavior rating, then that offender has privileges to leave the living quarters and work on cleaning crews.
On the night of the escape, not only were the four allowed out on a cleaning job past curfew, but News4 Investigates examined their good behavior credits and found three of the four didn’t even qualify to be on a cleaning crew.
Decorrious Wright had a score of 75%, Calvin Howse had a score of 74% and Morris Marsh had a score of 36%. Only Brandon Caruthers, the only escapee who has yet to be caught, had a score of 90%, permitting him to be on the cleaning crew.
Emails obtained by News4 Investigates show the court administration was so alarmed by understaffing by Youth Opportunity that they considered the company to have breached the contract. One email read that not a single Youth Opportunity employee was monitoring a pod full of juveniles.
Youth Opportunity has not responded to a single inquiry from News4 Investigates.
