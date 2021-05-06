NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s a warning doctors said all parents need to hear, and it’s a problem that’s become worse since the pandemic with so many children at home.
On Thursday, 9-month-old Kingston has all the energy of a healthy boy. It’s a far cry from where he was just one month ago.
“I was scared. I was very scared,” Kaye Oden, who has three kids, including Kingston, said.
In a cell phone video shared with News4 Investigates, you can hear how he struggled to breathe. He stopped eating and drinking too.
“I didn’t know how long it was there or where it came from. We don’t even buy those types of batteries, so I really wasn’t sure where it even came from,” said Oden.
It turns out the battery came from a remote control in her living room.
According to pictures taken at the hospital, it caused severe burns to Kingston’s esophagus.
“My mind was racing at 100 miles per hour because I didn’t know how bad it was or what was going to happen after they removed it,” said Oden. “I didn’t really understand how serious it was until everything started to transpire.”
News4 Investigates found out he’s just one of the hundreds of small children who have swallowed button batteries in the past year.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there was a 93% increase in injuries where children were swallowing these exact batteries during the early months of the pandemic.
The reason? Consumer experts said kids have been staying at home more, especially those under the age of 10.
Dr. Harold Lovvorn, a pediatric surgeon at the Monroe Carrel Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, said it’s one of the most dangerous things a child could swallow.
“Absolutely. Consider it a surgical emergency,” said Lovvorn.
Lovvorn showed News4 Investigates an x-ray of another child under age four who had swallowed the same type of battery.
“What you can see is this kind of flying saucer appearance,” Lovvorn explained. “This object is not a coin. That is a battery.”
Lovvorn said if it happens and the battery is not located by doctors within the first 24-48 hours, they have no choice but to operate.
“We do have to take them to the operating room where we sedate them, pass the little scope down and retrieve the object,” said Lovvorn.
One of the most common places you might find these batteries is in a junk drawer in your kitchen. You may not even realize they’re in there.
The best thing you can do is keep them locked up somewhere where your children can’t reach them.
“I regret coming in that day and putting him in his walker and throwing the remote up there and not thinking anything of it,” said Oden.
