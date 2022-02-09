NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The District Attorney’s office is asking a judge to prohibit a personal trainer from working in “any field that could result in similar victimization.”
The motion to alter the bond of Nikko Glasper comes after News4 Investigates found the personal trainer still working with clients at another gym while he currently faces 44 criminal counts of taking pictures of naked female clients without their knowledge.
Glasper is also accused of accessing some of his female clients’ phones to access private, intimate photographs.
In the motion, the District Attorney’s office cited News4’s investigation, writing, “that bond conditions be imposed to restrict Glasper’s ability to work in any field that could result in similar victimization.”
While Glasper would not speak with News4 Investigates when he was found working at the gym, he did say admit to doing "something wrong" in a previous phone interview.
Glasper is scheduled to be in court on Feb. 24.
