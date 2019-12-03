Detention Center escape was third time in 2019 that juveniles were able to slip by staff

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An analysis of incident reports at the Juvenile Justice Center by News4 Investigates shows Saturday’s daring escape by four juveniles is the third time this year accused criminals escaped from their pods.

Video released Tuesday shows that within 29 seconds, four juveniles, two accused of murder, were able to escape from an elevator and out the front doors of the Juvenile Justice Center.

News4 Investigates exposed Monday how a litany of errors allowed for the juveniles to escape.

News4 Investigates obtained internal investigations from 2019 that show in three cases, juveniles were able to steal keys or badges from staff.

On July 16, an incident report shows a juvenile took a staff member’s radio and destroyed it, preventing him from calling support.

The juveniles then made “aggressive gestures” to the staff member until he handed over his facility issued badge and keys.

The report shows the juveniles escaped their pod to get into another in order to attack another juvenile.

Another incident on Nov. 4 shows a juvenile was able to steal keys from a staff member.

A third incident on Nov. 19 shows two juveniles grabbed a staff member’s card key and escaped their pod before being caught.