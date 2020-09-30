NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Davidson County Juvenile Court Judge Shelia Calloway has tested positive for COVID-19 days after News4 Investigates found workers at the Juvenile Justice Center were not following proper COVID protocols.

Calloway is asymptomatic and is isolated.

On Monday an order was issued calling for emergency-only hearings after three employees tested positive.

Calloway is the fourth person who works inside the Juvenile Detention Center to test positive for COVID. An attorney who practices within the building has also tested positive.

Mike O’Neil, a magistrate, was one of the employees who tested positive, News4 Investigates learned.

The positive cases were discovered after an attorney levied a complaint saying the center was not following its own COVID-19 guidelines.

In an email obtained by News4 Investigations, the attorney wrote in August that it was impossible to social distance, citing that one floor of the lobby had 51 people, standing 1-2 feet apart, when there were only supposed to be 24 people allowed.

Deputy Court Administrator Tommy Bradley said overcrowding did occur twice because of an unexpectedly large docket. As a result, he said the office implemented a new lobby check-in process that now limits how many people can be in the building at a time.

Four attorneys who practice inside the center told News4 Investigates that they continue to see mask mandates be ignored in the courts.