NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A juvenile court administrator confirmed to News4 Investigates that juvenile court in Davidson County will switch to emergency-only hearings after three court employees and an attorney who works in the court tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials said deep cleaning procedures at the Davidson County Juvenile Justice Center, located next to Nissan Stadium, are already underway.
Check back to News4 for updates on this breaking news story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.