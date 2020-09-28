Juvenile Justice Center

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A juvenile court administrator confirmed to News4 Investigates that juvenile court in Davidson County will switch to emergency-only hearings after three court employees and an attorney who works in the court tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said deep cleaning procedures at the Davidson County Juvenile Justice Center, located next to Nissan Stadium, are already underway.

