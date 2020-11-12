NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Video captured by News4 Investigates crowds of people, standing inches apart and often clustered close together, inside the Justice A.A. Birch building in downtown Nashville.
News4 Investigates documented the crowds after receiving complaints from people who come to work in the building.
The video captured people standing in lines outside just inches apart instead of the CDC-recommended six feet distance, as they waited to have their temperature checked to enter the building.
Once inside, we documented that they clustered together closely before entering security.
We also documented how people stood close together, waiting in line for the elevators.
The crowding concern in the public building was discussed in a Facebook thread from earlier this week involving attorneys and others working in the building.
Because the building is designed, the only way to reach the upper floors is through elevators. People described large crowds gathering outside and cramming into the elevators to try and make the 9:00 docket.
“I was stuck in the back, and about ten people were on there. I couldn’t get out, so I was stuck. It’s frightening,” one person wrote.
“There are definitely times I don’t feel safe,” said attorney Ben Raybin, who wrote on the Facebook thread. “It’s definitely a risk factor – the amount of people in such a small proximity for a long period of time.”
News4 Investigates did observe a court employee Thursday, making sure that only a certain number of people got onto the elevator.
While security does take people’s temperatures before they enter the building, Raybin points out that it doesn’t protect against asymptomatic people.
‘The concern of somebody that regularly works in the courthouse is people who are asymptomatic and don’t know they’re sick – just because it’s so hard to avoid close contact with lots of people,” Raybin said.
At the beginning of the pandemic, the courts greatly reduced how many people could come into the building, staggering court times, but that rule relaxed to some degree over the summer.
News4 Investigates asked Mayor John Cooper about the concerns at his Thursday coronavirus news conference.
“Let me say I’m super grateful to (News4) for identifying a potential problem at the Birch Building, as we are focusing on anti-clustering,” Cooper said.
A spokesman for the metro department of health confirmed that they have reached out to the Davidson County Sheriff’s office, which administers security through a private company for the building.
Karla West, chief of staff for Sheriff Daron Hall, wrote in an email to News4 Investigates, “Although the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) oversees the courthouse security contract, neither the company (G4S) nor the sheriff’s office has the authority to restrict access to the courthouse. Sheriff Daron Hall is in communication with the courts as to how to proceed and supports measures to improve the process and alleviate public health concerns.”
News4 Investigates will continue to monitor if any changes to the court system are made due to these concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.