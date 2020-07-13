Critics: Certificates show teenager’s training put him in harm’s way

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two certificates, obtained by News4 Investigates, shows the 16-year-old who fell 120 to his death from scaffolding at a Nashville construction site was trained to do the kind of work that may be prohibited by the state.

News4 Investigates has been reporting on the death of 16-year-old Gustavo Ramirez, who died after falling last month at the La Quinta Inn construction site.

Family of 16-year-old who died on construction site: we are broken NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - At sixteen, Gustavo Ramirez’s height and beard indicated he was well on his way to adulthood.

Police said Ramirez was not harnessed at the time.

While lawmakers have questioned how a teenager was even doing construction work at that height without a safety harness, training certificates shows a system that allow it to happen.

The certificates shows Ramirez was not only trained on building scaffolding but was also qualified to be an operator of a scaffold hydraulic mast climber system.

“Based on OSHA’s national rules, that heavy equipment should never be operated by a minor child,” said Ethan Link, assistant business manager for the Southeast Laborers District Council.

Link’s union has been critical of the construction industry standards in protecting workers.

News4 Investigates compared the training certificates to the list of jobs that minors are prohibited from doing in Tennessee.

Along those prohibited jobs: operation of power-driven hoisting apparatus.

Link said the fact that the state prohibits minors from doing that kind of operation – and that Ramirez was qualified to operate heavy equipment – shows a violation in safety standards.

“This particular situation is directly illegal,” Link said.

In a statement to News4 Investigates, the site’s general contractor – DF Chase – confirmed they received the training certificates from subcontractor Stover and Sons.

Calling it a serious breach of contract, a DF Chase spokeswoman said Stover and Sons hired another contractor, Cortes Plastering, that hired Ramirez.

The spokeswoman wrote that the two subcontractors are, “The only ones who can answer why Mr. Ramirez was hired, what he had been hired to do, and why he was on the mechanical lift at all.”

News4 Investigates reached Stover and Sons, inquiring, among other questions, if a teenager should have been trained on using that type of equipment.

The person who answered the phone, who identified himself as the vice president of the company, referred that question to the companies that provided the training.

The certificates show Direct Scaffolding Services conducting the training for building the scaffolding, and EZ Distributing, Inc. conducted the training for operating that scaffolding hydraulic mast climber system.

News4 Investigates reached both companies but neither returned our calls for comment.

A spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, which is investigating Ramirez’s death, said they are aware of the training certificates but could not comment further pending their investigation.

