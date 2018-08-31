You are the owner of this article.
Councilman asks for MLS practice facility in his district

The holiday weekend is here, but there won't be much rest for Metro Council members.

They're being bombarded with emails and calls about Tuesday's vote on the proposed that MLS soccer stadium.

Now there’s a new proposal to consider.

Metro Councilman Jonathan Hall has filed a resolution asking for a practice facility for the MLS to be built in his district – District 1.

Hall said the point he wants to make is “don't forget about us."

Hall’s district is the largest in Metro. It includes Bordeaux, Whites Creek Pike, Bells Bend and Scottsboro.

"In our district, we have been, honestly, left behind,” Hall said.

Hall admits his practice facility resolution is somewhat tongue in cheek; he wants a conversation about what he said his constituents really need and want: sidewalks, investment and better water and sewer service.

"For us to even attempt to support things like this, then we need to address our basic needs that aren't being met in District 1," Hall said.

Council members are being flooded with last-minute information about the stadium project.

On Monday, they received updated drawings of the proposed layout of the stadium and related development.

The drawings show replacement buildings for the flea market and other events, which has been a point of contention.

A new U-shaped Expo building layout shows there will be 132,491-square-foot of air conditioned space, roughly 3.04 acres.

The drawing shows there would be 100,328 square feet of covered outdoor space, 2.30 acres and 243,826 square feet of uncovered exhibit space, 5.85 acres.

The plan shows there will be a total of 11.20 acres committed to expo and event space in the future plan.

The map shows the fairgrounds currently has a total of 9.98 acres of expo and event space.

Supporters tout the economic impact of the project, the excitement of soccer and a big investment in the Wedgewood-Houston community.

Undecided councilmembers have one last weekend to weigh the pros and cons; the final vote is set for Tuesday.

Will it pass?

"You know, I'm not sure," Hall said.

